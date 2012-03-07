(Corrects final paragraph to remove Microchip Technology Inc as a direct competitor of ASMI. The error also occurred in UPDATE 1)

March 6 ASM International, which makes equipment for processing, assembling and packaging semiconductors, said it expects to benefit from surging demand for the newest generation of smartphones and tablet computers this year and next.

The Dutch company, which produces silicon chips and also operates in the so-called back-end of the business, dicing and packaging chips, overnight reported fourth-quarter profit below analysts' forecasts and warned of lower sales in the first three months.

ASMI shares initially dropped as much as 4 percent on the news, but losses had narrowed to 2.3 percent by 1000 GMT after the company gave a more upbeat outlook in a conference call.

"Demand in general for increasingly sophisticated wireless devices such as smartphones and tablets is expected to continue to drive semiconductor demand in 2012, and these newer generations of mobile devices demand advanced processing equipment," Chuck del Prado, chief executive, told reporters.

"ASMI is overall well positioned in our market segments with product lines that address these advanced requirements from major players. So we are well positioned to benefit from that when the overall market improves."

Del Prado said ASMI had experienced a tough second half of 2011, citing political and economic uncertainty in Europe and China's credit tightening. But he said research firms forecast a strong improvement in demand in 2013, bouncing back from a weaker 2012.

ASMI's fourth-quarter net profit fell to 15 million euros ($20 million) from 24.7 million euros a year ago, and below the average estimate of 22.2 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Net sales for the quarter fell 6 percent to 352 million euros.

The bulk of the company's sales and profit come from the back-end of the business, through a controlling stake in Hong Kong-listed ASM Pacific Technology (ASMPT).

ASMI raised its dividend, however, to 0.50 euro, from 0.40 euro.

"The dividend increase announced by ASMI is a positive signal, particularly in view of the sharply lower dividend announcement by ASMPT," said SNS analyst Victor Bareno.

"We would still like to see a stronger commitment from ASMI at the next annual general meeting to pass through a larger part of ASMPT dividends to ASMI shareholders," he added.

In the past, some ASMI shareholders have pushed for a break-up of the company to unlock the value of the back-end business contained in ASMPT.

The Dutch firm is experiencing a gradual turnaround of its silicon chip production business, which has been making losses for years.

New orders booked in the fourth quarter but not yet paid for - the best indication of future earnings - fell 17 percent from the previous quarter.

ASMI competes with Novellus Systems Inc and Applied Materials, which has said it expects orders to pick up in the second quarter. ($1 = 0.7625 euros) (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore and Sara Webb in Amsterdam; Editing by Will Waterman)