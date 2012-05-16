AMSTERDAM May 16 Arthur del Prado, the founder
of ASM International and who holds about 20 percent of
the Dutch semiconductor equipment maker, is open to splitting up
the group, a Dutch newspaper reported on Wednesday.
ASMI's two activities, which include a 52 percent stake in
Hong Kong-listed ASM Pacific Technology, "should be
able to stand on their own legs", daily Het Financieele Dagblad
cited Del Prado as saying.
ASMI has been at war with some investors since 2006 over its
valuation, as its stake in ASM Pacific Technology has
consistently been worth more than ASMI's market capitalisation -
currently about 500 million euros ($639 million) more.
Del Prado's son Chuck is ASMI chief executive.
ASMI was not available to comment.
ASMI consists of its own so-called front-end processing or
production of silicon chips and the back-end or dicing and
packaging of microchips, held by ASM Pacific.
"The possibility of the value we see within the company's
front-end activities materialising has increased significantly
after ASMI's founder and largest shareholder announced he
favours a scenario in which the company's front-end and back-end
operations are separated," ING analyst Niels de Zwart said in a
note.
"There now is a vast majority of shareholders in favour of
this option, and we believe management has no choice but to make
this the number one scenario to investigate. We raise our target
price to 38.00 euros (from 32)," he said.
($1 = 0.7828 euro)
(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Dan Lalor)