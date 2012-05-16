* Founder Arthur del Prado holds about 20 pct of ASMI

* Del Prado spokesman not available to comment

* ASMI has negative market value vs ASM Pacific value

* ASMI says is conducting study into firm's valuation

* ASMI shares up 6.6 pct, trading at six-week high (Adds ASMI comment, shares)

AMSTERDAM, May 16 Arthur del Prado, the founder of ASM International who holds about 20 percent of the Dutch semiconductor equipment maker, is open to splitting up the group, analysts and a paper reported on Wednesday, sending shares to a six-week high.

ASMI has been at war with some investors since 2006 over its valuation, as its 52 percent stake in ASM Pacific Technology has consistently been worth more than ASMI's market capitalisation - currently about 500 million euros ($639 million) more.

A change in the founder's position, which has until now been to resist changing the current structure, could create majority support to break up the group.

ASMI's two activities, divided between ASMI and ASM Pacific, "should be able to stand on their own legs", daily Het Financieele Dagblad cited Del Prado as saying, while analysts said Del Prado's spokesman made similar remarks at ASMI's annual shareholders meeting on Tuesday.

A spokesman for Del Prado, whose son Chuck del Prado is ASMI chief executive, was not immediately available to comment.

ASMI shares were up 6.6 percent at 29.85 euros in morning business, trading at a six-week high. They touched a one-year high of 30.50 euros early after markets opened.

ASMI consists of its own so-called front-end processing or production of silicon chips and the back-end or dicing and packaging of microchips, held by ASM Pacific.

"The possibility of the value we see within the company's front-end activities materialising has increased significantly after ASMI's founder and largest shareholder announced he favours a scenario in which the company's front-end and back-end operations are separated," ING analyst Niels de Zwart said in a note.

"There now is a vast majority of shareholders in favour of this option, and we believe management has no choice but to make this the number one scenario to investigate. We raise our target price to 38.00 euros (from 32)," he said.

ASMI received several reactions from shareholders during the AGM on ASMI's plan to conduct a study into the valuation of ASMI's combined operations, an ASMI spokesman said. The study was announced last month, he said.

He declined to speculate on the outcome of the study and whether this could lead to a break-up of the group. No time limit was for the study to be completed, the spokesman said. ($1 = 0.7828 euro) (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; editing by Keiron Henderson)