* Q3 net profit 81 mln euros, sales 376 mln euros

* Net profit includes 51 mln euro gain from SEAS business

* Excluding SEAS, Q3 sales down 29 pct from Q2

* Analysts expected 39 mln euros net and 405 mln euros sales

* Sees Q4 sales falling in back-end and front-end operations (Adds details, company comments)

By Roberta Cowan

AMSTERDAM, Oct 28 Chip equipment maker ASM International NV said customers were holding off orders and visibility into 2012 was low, echoing other technology firms in citing macroeconomic uncertainty and lacklustre demand for semiconductors.

ASMI, which makes equipment used in the processing, assembly and packaging of semiconductors, said fourth-quarter sales and orders will fall, making it harder to give an outlook for 2012.

"Third-quarter revenues clearly reflect market uncertainty, which is driven by macroeconomic and political factors," Chief Executive Chuck del Prado told reporters on Friday.

Del Prado does not expect customer "cautiousness" to improve in the fourth quarter but told reporters that fundamentals in the electronics industry, including technology to build smartphones, tablets and servers powering cloud computing, were strong in the medium and long term.

ASMI is working closely with customers to synchronise production levels to meet requirements next year, but it is too early to comment on expectations beyond the current quarter, he said.

The Dutch firm operates in front-end processing, or production of silicon chips, and the back end -- dicing and packaging of chips.

The bulk of its sales and profit come from the back-end of the business which is a 53 percent stake in Hong Kong-listed ASM Pacific Technology .

The company is experiencing a gradual turnaround of its front-end business, which for years was loss-making and a source of contention between management and shareholders.

Orders booked with ASMI but not yet paid for -- the best indication of future earnings -- was down 8 percent from the previous quarter.

However, a surprise 11 percent rise in orders from the second quarter at the front end, softened the fall.

Analysts said ASMI's third-quarter results were mixed, but that the order book of 312.6 million euros ($442 million) is not as bad as was feared.

Net profit for the quarter was 81 million euros, up from 50 million in the second quarter and boosted by a 51-million euro gain related to the SEAS business it bought from Siemens (SIEGn.DE) last year, the company said.

ASMI's net sales for the fourth quarter rose 8 percent to 376 million euros, from 349 million last year. Excluding the gain from the recent SEAS buy, sales fell 29 percent from the second quarter, dragged down by lower sales at the back-end.

Analysts had been looking for net profit of 39 million euros, on sales of 405.3 million, according to a Reuters poll.

Macroeconomic uncertainty, rising semiconductor inventories which deter customers from spending on new capacity, and a weak global LED market, have prompted analysts to predict weaker third and fourth-quarter sales for the Dutch firm.

Texas Instruments , Fairchild Semiconductor , German chip maker Infineon (IFXGn.DE) and Dutch-based ASML Holding NV have predicted slowing demand for chips.

ASMI competes with Applied Materials Inc , Novellus Systems Inc and Microchip Technology Inc .

($1 = 0.707 Euros) (Additional reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by David Hulmes)