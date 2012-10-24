* Q3 sales 409.3 mln euros vs forecast of 393 mln euros
* Q3 order backlog 295.2 mln euros vs forecast of 371 mln
euros
AMSTERDAM Oct 24 Dutch chip equipment maker ASM
International reported a 94 percent fall in profit for
the third quarter, weighed down by a 79 p e rcent fall in
operating profit.
ASMI, which makes equipment used for processing, assembly
and packaging of semiconductors, said weak economy weighed on
both its chip processing and packaging businesses.
"While sales, both in Front-end and Back-end showed, despite
worsening market conditions, a healthy growth, our results were
lagging behind," Chief Executive Officer Chuck del Prado said in
a statement.
The company's front-end business involves processing, or
production, of silicon chips, and the back-end, held by
Hong-Kong listed ASM Pacific Technology, specializes
in dicing and packaging of microchips.
ASMI reported a third-quarter net profit of 4.9 million
euros, down from 17.7 million euros in the second quarter, and
81 million euros last year. Analysts polled by Reuters were
expecting 25.6 million euros.
ASMI's group sales for the quarter were up 9 percent to
409.3 million euros, boosted by a 15 percent rise in revenue at
the firm's back-end business, which makes the bulk of its
sales. Sales at the front end fell by 8 percent from the prior
year.
The firm's order book or orders booked but not yet paid --
the best indication of future earnings -- fell 33 percent to
295.2 million euros sequentially. Analysts had expected
third-quarter order book of 371 million euros.
After years of battles with shareholders, ASMI's founder and
largest shareholder, Arthur del Prado, who is Chuck del Prado's
father, told investors at a shareholder meeting in May he is in
favour of splitting up the company to create more value.
The firm made no mention of this major change in direction
on Thursday in its earnings statement, nor did it mention the
study currently being conducted into the market's valuation of
ASMI.
ASMI competes with Novellus Systems Inc and Applied
Materials.