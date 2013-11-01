Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
Oct 31 ASMI: * Q3 sales 116.4 million euros (average in Reuters survey 111 million euros) * Q3 normalized net earnings 16.3 mln euros * end-q new orders 112.2 mln euros * Q4 sales expected to show a single digit increase compared
to Q3 * Q4 order intake, on a currency comparable level, is expected to show a low double digit increase as compared to Q3 * CEO says - book to bill ratio remained at 1.0 * CEO says - sales and order intake were driven by (PE)ALD demand in the most advanced technology nodes. Margins remained healthy,
leading to a 10 percent operating result
PARIS, March 4 Drugmakers Sanofi and Regeneron said on Saturday results from a one-year test of their Dupixent product aimed at adults with eczema or moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) had been positive.
NEW YORK, March 4 U.S. President Donald Trump disputed Arnold Schwarzenegger's announcement about quitting as host of the reality show "The Celebrity Apprentice," saying on Saturday that Schwarzenegger was leaving involuntarily after drawing few viewers.