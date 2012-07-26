(Corrects headline and first paragraph say the study is on company's valuation not breakup)

AMSTERDAM, July 26 Dutch chip equipment maker ASMI is currently conducting a study into the market's valuation of the firm, Chief Executive Chuck del Prado said on Thursday after ASMI reported second quarter results.

In May, the ASMI's founder and largest shareholder, Arthur del Prado, told investors he favours splitting ASMI to create more value.

The chief executive gave no time frame or any further details on Thursday on the study. (Reporting by Roberta B. Cowan. Editing by Jane Merriman)