March 5 Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASM International NV reported a quarterly loss, as sales fell 28 percent sequentially in its chip dicing and packaging equipment business.

Net loss was 22 million euros, compared with a profit of 5 million euros in the third quarter and 15 million euros a year earlier.

ASMI's net sales for the fourth quarter fell 9 percent to 320 million euros. (Reporting by Neha Alawadhi in Bangalore; Editing by Anil D;Silva)