Johannesburg Oct 29 ASM International NV : * Asm International N.V. reports third quarter 2014 results * Q3 net sales 122.2 mln euros vs 116.4 mln euros year ago; q3 new orders 156.2 mln euros vs 112.2 mln euros year ago * "For q4 we expect a flat to single digit sales increase" * For q4 "our new orders are expected to be in the eur130-150 million range" * Board authorized repurchase of up to 100 mln euro of co's common shares within the 2014-2015 time frame * Q3 net earnings 54.6 mln euro; q3 normalized net earnings 60.2 mln euro * "Third quarter of 2014 showed the anticipated sales decrease as a result of the lower order intake in q2"