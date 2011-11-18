BARCELONA Nov 18 Customers of Dutch chip
equipment maker ASML are beginning to pick up
on their investment plans which were postponed only a few months
ago, its chief financial officer said on Friday.
"Customers are more willing to put their money where their
mouth is," CFO Peter Wennink told an investor conference in
Barcelona.
A bellwether for Europe's technology sector, ASML is the
world's largest maker of semiconductor lithography machines
which map out electronic circuits on silicon wafers, competing
with Japanese groups Canon and Nikon.
Last month ASML, which has a global market share of about 70
percent, said its fourth-quarter orders would be above the
third-quarter level of 514 million euros, with sales above 1.1
billion.
"We are standing by our guidance," Wennink said.
(Reporting By Tarmo Virki; Editing by Mike Nesbit)