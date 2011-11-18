BARCELONA Nov 18 Customers of Dutch chip equipment maker ASML are beginning to pick up on their investment plans which were postponed only a few months ago, its chief financial officer said on Friday.

"Customers are more willing to put their money where their mouth is," CFO Peter Wennink told an investor conference in Barcelona.

A bellwether for Europe's technology sector, ASML is the world's largest maker of semiconductor lithography machines which map out electronic circuits on silicon wafers, competing with Japanese groups Canon and Nikon.

Last month ASML, which has a global market share of about 70 percent, said its fourth-quarter orders would be above the third-quarter level of 514 million euros, with sales above 1.1 billion.

"We are standing by our guidance," Wennink said. (Reporting By Tarmo Virki; Editing by Mike Nesbit)