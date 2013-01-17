Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
VELDHOVEN Jan 17 ASML, the world's leading provider of tools for making computer chips, on Thursday reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter net profit, helped by a tax benefit, and warned of a slow start in sales in the first quarter of this year.
The Dutch firm, seen as a barometer for the tech sector, reported net profit of 298 million euros ($396 million) on sales of 1.02 billion euros.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast profit of 185 million euros on sales of 1.029 billion euros.
"We plan net sales for 2013 at a similar level to that of 2012, with a slow first quarter start, recovering in the second quarter and a relatively large second half," ASML said in a statement ($1 = 0.7521 euros) (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch, writing by Gilbert Kreijger, editing by Sara Webb)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)