AMSTERDAM, April 17 ASML, the world's
leading provider of tools for making computer chips, reported
better-than-expected first-quarter results on Wednesday and
reiterated its full-year outlook for sales.
The Dutch firm, seen as a barometer for the tech sector,
also announced a share buy-back of up to 1 billion euros ($1.3
billion), and said its chief financial officer would become the
next chief executive.
ASML reported net profit of 96 million euros on sales of 892
billion euros. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a net
profit of 82.1 million euros on sales of 859 million euros.
Current CFO Peter Wennink will succeed Eric Meurice as chief
executive from July 1. Meurice will become chairman of ASML, and
be an advisor to the new leadership team.