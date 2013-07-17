AMSTERDAM, July 17 ASML, the world's leading provider of tools for making computer chips, raised its full-year outlook on Wednesday thanks to extra demand from customers who make chips for mobile devices such as tablets and smartphones.

ASML said in a statement it expected 2013 sales of up to 5 billion euros ($6.6 billion), excluding a recent acquisition, compared with a previous guidance of revenue of around 4.73 billion euros.

ASML reported better-than-expected second-quarter net profit of 239 million euros on sales of 1.155 billion euros. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a net profit of 204 million euros on sales of 1.113 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7612 euros) (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; editing by Sara Webb)