FRANKFURT/AMSTERDAM Nov 24 ASML, the world's largest maker of lithography machines for the semiconductor industry, could still reach its 10 billion euro ($12.41 billion) revenue target earlier than 2020, the company's chief executive told analysts on Monday.

"It could be 2018, it could be 2019, depending on how things are going," Chief Executive Peter Wennink said at the company's investor day in London. He added that ASML's prediction it would reach 10 billion euros in revenue by 2020 was "conservative." (1 US dollar = 0.8061 euro) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Eric Auchard in Frankfurt and Thomas Escritt in Amsterdam)