* Chip tool maker maintains full-year guidance
* Timing of demand for next-generation systems unclear
* Fourth quarter guidance should offset weaker third quarter
By Thomas Escritt
AMSTERDAM, Oct 15 Dutch semiconductor equipment
supplier ASML blamed delayed shipments as it brushed
off weaker-than-expected quarterly sales on Wednesday,
confirming its full-year target and forecasting a strong start
to 2015.
Analysts have expressed concern over uncertain demand for
next-generation systems, but investors were cheered by ASML's
robust order book and a positive outlook from major customer
Intel on Tuesday, lifting the stock in early trade.
Sales figures from ASML - which supplies chip lithography
systems to all of the world's largest chip makers, including
Intel, Samsung Electronics and Taiwan
Semiconductor Manufacturing - serve as a leading
indicator of the investment plans for the industry as a whole.
"Looking ahead, we see a solid start to 2015," ASML Chief
Executive Peter Wennink said, adding a "strong backlog" would
mean higher sales of systems for making computer memory chips.
Sales of next-generation logic systems, however, depended on
demand further down the chain: "The timing and volume depends on
the business allocations by our customers' customers."
The company posted net sales of 1.32 billion euros ($1.67
billion) for the three months to end-September, slightly below
the 1.4 billion it had forecast in the previous quarter and
virtually flat on the same period last year.
The company said sales were just shy of forecasts and
analyst expectations because of "a couple of system shipments
shifting into Q4". It said that would not affect the full-year
forecast for net sales of at least 5.6 billion euros, up from
5.25 billion in 2013.
"We believe the miss in the third quarter will be more than
compensated for in the fourth quarter. We expect to see (2014
earnings per share) upgrades of 2 percent on the back of the
results," said ING analyst Robin van den Broek, who has a "buy"
rating on the stock.
"The order book ... shows strong momentum."
Uncertainty over the future still weighed on ASML shares,
however, trading down 0.8 percent at 0900 GMT at 73.23 euros,
having pared earlier gains.
"The third quarter was of course a bit disappointing, but
with some systems being shifted into the fourth quarter that's
not a major issue, with the reiteration of the full year
guidance," said Rabobank analyst Philip Scholte.
NEXT GENERATION
ASML's third-quarter gross margin dipped by two percentage
points on the previous quarter to 43.7 percent and the company
predicted a fourth-quarter margin of 43 percent, down from 43.6
percent in the same quarter last year.
The company said average selling prices for its
photolithography systems fell to 29.5 million euros in the third
quarter from 40.1 million euros in the second quarter, as
customers continued to upgrade existing systems rather than
increase spending on new ones.
Half of the company's total sales were of older 28-nanometre
scale products to Asian foundries, which act as contract
manufacturers for chip designers with no production capacity of
their own.
Customers were still looking to add capacity in the high end
14, 16 and 20-nanometre segments, but the timing remained
unclear, Chief Financial Officer Wolfgang Nickl said.
The company has been investing heavily in next-generation
extreme ultra-violet (EUV) lithography systems, and two
customers recently passed the crucial 500 chip wafers per day
volume milestone using these devices.
Nickl said the company expected to ship six EUV systems in
2015.
On Tuesday Intel Corp, the world's largest chip
maker, defied recent gloom among chip investors in giving an
end-of-year forecast above expectations. It also said its supply
chain was in good shape ahead of the holiday season as demand
for personal computers recovered.
(1 US dollar = 0.7907 euros)
