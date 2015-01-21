BRIEF-Prospect Park Capital says will not receive milestone payment held onto upon sale of interest in IOI
* Says advised by Serenity Pharmaceuticals co will not receive milestone payment which it held onto upon sale of interest in IOI
AMSTERDAM Jan 21 ASML NV, the world's second largest maker of semiconductor production equipment, on Wednesday posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter results, saying demand from memory chip makers was stronger than expected.
The Veldhoven, Netherlands-based company reported fourth- quarter net income of 305 million euros ($445.60 million) on sales of 1.49 billion euros, beating analysts' expectations of 221 million euros ($256 million) and sales of 1.31 billion euros ($1.51 billion).
The company forecast further growth in the first quarter of 2015, with sales expected at 1.6 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8640 euros) (Reporting By Toby Sterling; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* says AT&T next offers Galaxy S8 at $25 or Galaxy S8+ at $28.34 for 30 months with eligible service