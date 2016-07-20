* Net bookings jump 88 pct on the quarter

July 20 Dutch chipmaking equipment maker ASML Holding said net bookings almost doubled in the second quarter, helped by four orders for its newest machines as its customers bet on rising demand for thinner and more powerful smartphones.

The orders for ASML's extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machines, which use highly focused light beams to map the circuitry of computer chips, comes at a time when overall smartphone growth is slowing down.

"We were yet to see an order of any significant volume from chip makers, and the fear was that EUV adoption might be delayed again after already being delayed for the past eight years," Berenberg analyst Tammy Qiu said in a note.

She expects the new device to be widely used for manufacturing the next generation of computer chips.

ASML's goal of 10 billion euros ($11.00 billion) in annual revenues by 2020 depends on the widespread adoption of EUV technology, the company said in April.

Citi analysts said that the focus is shifting from "when" to "how many" with regards to EUV orders.

ASML's results are watched by investors for clues as to how top customers such as Samsung Electronics, Intel and TSMC are building the next generation of chips for computers, smartphones, and other products.

Orders reported on Wednesday bring the total backlog for ASML's newest tool to 10, or roughly 1 billion euros ($1.10 billion). On the back of growing EUV orders, the company expects 2016 sales to exceed last year's levels.

"We expect to take additional orders (for EUV) in the second half of this year," ASML Chief Executive Peter Wennink said.

The group reported a forecast-beating second-quarter net profit of 354 million euros as customers started taking shipments of EUV machines. Net bookings reached 1.57 billion euros, compared with 835 million euros in the first quarter.

The stock is up more than 3 percent at 0930 GMT, boosting year-to-date gains to 18 percent. ($1 = 0.9098 euros) (Reporting by Wout Vergauwen; Editing by Eric Meijer and Louise Heavens)