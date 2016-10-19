AMSTERDAM Oct 18 Dutch chip-making equipment manufacturer ASML Holding NV, a supplier to Intel Corp and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, on Wednesday reported a 23 percent rise in third-quarter profit, missing analyst estimates.

Net profit reached 396 million euros ($434.65 million) for July-September from 322 million euros in the same period a year prior. The result compared with the 410 million euro average of 17 analyst estimates in a Reuters poll.

Chief Executive Peter Wennink said the miss was the result of including in the results part of one of ASML's newest machines, which cost 100 million euros apiece but have lower profit margins.

ASML also forecast fourth-quarter revenue of 1.7 billion to 1.8 billion euros.

