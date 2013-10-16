AMSTERDAM Oct 16 ASML, the world's leading provider of tools for making computer chips, on Wednesday reported third-quarter net profit of 193 million euros ($261 million) on sales of 1.318 billion euros, as forecast, and stuck to its full-year outlook.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a third-quarter net profit of 197 million euros on sales of 1.337 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7406 euros) (Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by David Cowell)