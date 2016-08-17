AMSTERDAM Aug 17 Shares in Dutch semiconductor equipment supplier ASML Holding fell after remarks by an Intel official suggested the company may hold off on using ASML's newest tools in commercial production.

Analysts said the comments by Mark Bohr, Intel's Director of Process Architecture and a familiar figure in the industry, were no cause for alarm, but shares fell 4.5 percent to 93.54 euros by 1130 GMT in Amsterdam on Wednesday.

Intel holds a 15 percent stake in ASML and is a key customer for its lithography machines which use focused light beams to map out the circuitry of computer chips.

Speaking at an event in San Francisco, Bohr said Intel would initially rely on older ASML tools at Intel's 7 nm fabrication plants, switching only to ASML's newest EUV tools when they are deemed ready. EUV stands for "extreme ultraviolet"-range light waves.

ASML dominates the market for lithography machines, but it is counting on adoption of the EUV machines -- which can cost up to 100 million euros ($113 million) each -- to increase sales to a target of 10 billion euros by 2020.

Bernstein analysts said Bohr's comments did not appear to mark a major change.

"Intel would never bet unequivocally on an unproven technology," Stacy Ragson wrote in a note on Intel's presentation.

"Dr. Bohr's comments, while perhaps a bit more direct than what might have been perceived before, should not have been surprising." Bernstein rates ASML shares "Outperform".

ASML still expects EUV machines to enter production in 2018 and be running at full volume by 2019, company spokesman Lucas van Grinsven said.

Analyst Jos Versteeg from Dutch private bank Theodoor Gilissen, said Wednesday's share decline presented investors with a "nice purchasing moment."

"Even if EUV were delayed, that wouldn't be bad for ASML's results, given that many more (current generation) systems would have to be sold" to compensate, he said. ASML is on Gilissen's list of "Recommended" stocks.