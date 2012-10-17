(In headline and text, corrects Q4 sales to "about 1 billion euros", from "above 1 bln euros".)

AMSTERDAM Oct 17 ASML, the world's top chip equipment maker, reported third-quarter net profit of 274.7 million euros ($357.74 million), just below the average forecast of 278 million euros on sales of 1.229 billion euros, in line with a forecast for 1.2 billion euros. ASML also said its expects fourth quarter sales would be about 1 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7679 euros) (Reporting by Roberta B. Cowan; Editing by Daniel Magnowski) (Roberta.Cowan@thomsonreuters.com; +3120-504-5000)