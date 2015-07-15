(Corrects year in first paragraph)
By Eric Auchard
FRANKFURT, July 15 ASML Holding, the
world's second largest maker of semiconductor production
equipment, on Wednesday said its 2015 sales would exceed last
year's 5.86 billion euros ($6.44 billion) after reporting
broadly in-line second-quarter results.
ASML's forecasts are closely watched by investors for clues
to how key clients Samsung Electronics, Intel
and TSMC are building the next generation of
chips for computers, smartphones, auto and industrial products.
The Dutch company reported second-quarter net profits fell
7.2 percent to 369.7 million euros on a 0.6 percent increase in
sales to 1.65 billion euros. That was broadly in line with the
consensus analyst estimates of 361 million euros, which ranged
broadly from 344 million euros to 413 million euros.
It forecast third-quarter sales of between 1.5 billion and
1.6 billion euros, in line with or slightly above expectations
of 1.51 billion euros, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Chief Executive Peter Wennink said he was optimistic about
the rest of the year.
"We believe that for the remainder of the year we could see
sales levels which are equal to the prognosis for the outlook
for Q3, with some upside potential," he said, referring to the
third quarter.
($1 = 0.9093 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Eric Auchard)