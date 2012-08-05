* TSMC to invest 276 mln euros in R&D, take 5 pct equity
stake
* Intel said in July to invest 829 mln euros in R&D, take 15
pct stake
* ASML said it may issue up to 25 pct equity stake to
customers
* ASML to host EGM on stake sale on Sept 7
(Adds company comment, detail)
By Roberta Cowan
AMSTERDAM, Aug 5 ASML, the global chip
equipment maker, has signed up TSMC to further
bankroll its research and development into costly
next-generation chip-making kit to make micro chips smaller,
smarter and cheaper, the Dutch firm said on Sunday.
Last month, ASML's chief executive Eric Meurice said he had
asked its three biggest customers - Intel Corp., TSMC,
and Samsung Electronics - to help fund its costly
R&D and invest in up to 25 percent of its shares.
ASML said on Sunday TSMC agreed to invest 276 million euros
in research over the coming five years and will also take a 5
percent equity stake in ASML, valued at 838 million euros.
ASML cut a similar deal with Intel Corp. in July
and said then that it expected to reach agreements with TSMC and
Samsung Electronics to accelerate the development of its
"extreme ultraviolet" or EUV lithography technology and
450-millimeter lithography tools.
Fast-tracking the development of such technology not only
cements ASML's position as the market leader ahead of Nikon
, but could also slash production costs for hot consumer
gadgets such as smartphones and tablet computers.
When ASML announced its first customer deal with Intel on
July 9th, Intel said it hoped the R&D investment boost would
help speed up the adoption of the next generation of chip
manufacturing processes from ASML by as much as two years. At
the time, some analysts said paying $50 for a tablet computer is
not beyond the realm of possibility.
"One of the biggest challenges facing IC scaling today is
how to effectively control the escalating wafer manufacturing
cost," said Shang-yi Chiang, TSMC executive vice president and
co-chief operating officer, who added that is he confident the
programme with ASML will speed up the development of new
technologies.
ASML, the world's largest supplier to chipmakers of machines
that etch circuits onto silicon wafers, wants to spread the risk
of developing cutting-edge equipment based on 450-millimeter
wafer sizes and EUV lithography.
"The objective of the Co-Investment programme is to secure
and accelerate key lithography technologies. These technologies
will benefit the entire industry and are not restricted to our
Co-Investment partners," said Meurice.
A shift to cutting-edge EUV helps push the natural
progression of semiconductor technology advancement known as
"Moore's Law", which posits that the average number of
transistors packed on a chip doubles every 18 months.
(Reporting by Roberta B. Cowan; Editing by Catherine Evans)