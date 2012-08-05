BRIEF-LendingClub Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.02
* LendingClub reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
AMSTERDAM Aug 5 ASML, the global chip equipment maker, signed up TSMC to further bankroll its research and development into costly next-generation chip-making kit, the Dutch firm said on Sunday.
ASML said TSMC is investing 276 million euros in research over the coming five years and will also take a 5 percent equity stake in ASML valued at 838 million euros.
ASML cut a similar deal with Intel Corp. in July and said then that it expected to reach similar agreements with TSMC and Samsung Electronics to accelerate the development of its Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) lithography technology and 450-millimeter lithography tools. (Reporting by Roberta B. Cowan; Editing by Catherine Evans)
Feb 14 Health insurers Aetna Inc and Humana Inc walked away from their $34 billion merger deal on Tuesday, while Cigna Corp announced that it was seeking to end its deal with Anthem.
Feb 14 Online lending platform operator LendingClub Corp reported its third straight quarterly loss, largely due to higher costs.