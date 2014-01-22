AMSTERDAM Jan 22 ASML Holding NV : * Q4 sales 1.848 billion euros (average forecast in Reuters poll 1.812 billion

euros) * Q4 net profit 481 million euros (average in Reuters poll 422 million euros) * Q4 bookings value 1.449 billion euros (versus Reuters poll of 1.44 billion

euros) * Sees Q1 sales at 1.4 billion euros * Reiterates sees H1 2014 sales of around 3 billion euros excluding euv * Intends to increase dividend by 15 percent to 0.61 euros per share (versus

0.53 euro per share in respect of 2012)