UPDATE 3-EDF targets positive cash flow ahead of French, UK nuclear projects
* Shares down two pct in afternoon trade (Adds CEO comment on 2017-18 outlook, stock price)
LONDON, Sept 19 Asos Plc : * Q4 retail sales +31% year on year (UK +15%, international +42%) * Retail gross margin up 70 bps on prior year * Retail sales for the year to 31 August 2012 increased 38% to £538M * Profit for 5 mths ended 31 August 2012 and pro forma full year, are expected
to be in line with expectations * We approach our new financial year with continued confidence
* Shares down two pct in afternoon trade (Adds CEO comment on 2017-18 outlook, stock price)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 14 South Africa's Kumba Iron Ore Ltd has made resuming dividend payouts a priority for 2017 after higher metal prices helped the Anglo American unit boost profit more than two-fold last year.
* Q3 consolidated net profit 1.12 bln rupees vs f'cast 22.48 bln