LONDON, Sept 19 Asos Plc : * Q4 retail sales +31% year on year (UK +15%, international +42%) * Retail gross margin up 70 bps on prior year * Retail sales for the year to 31 August 2012 increased 38% to £538M * Profit for 5 mths ended 31 August 2012 and pro forma full year, are expected

to be in line with expectations * We approach our new financial year with continued confidence