UPDATE 2-Late outflows mar Schroders' full-year profit beat
* Shares fall 2.1 pct, lag FTSE 100 index (Adds CEO comment, share price reaction, analyst comment)
LONDON Jan 17 British online fashion retailer ASOS said its retail sales rose 41 percent in December, helped by a strong showing in its home market.
ASOS, whose celebrity fans include United States First Lady Michelle Obama, said on Thursday its retail sales were 78.1 million pounds in the month, with the UK up 34 percent and international up 47 percent.
That compares with a first quarter rise of 30 percent.
The retailer, which targets young women looking to emulate the designer looks of celebrities like Nicole Scherzinger and Fearne Cotton, said international sales of 42.4 million pounds represented 54 percent of total sales.
"We remain positive in our outlook for 2012/13 as we continue our journey to becoming the number one online fashion destination for twenty-somethings, globally," chief executive Nick Robertson said.
* Shares fall 2.1 pct, lag FTSE 100 index (Adds CEO comment, share price reaction, analyst comment)
* Shares fall up to 8 pct (Adds details, CEO and analyst comments, share price)
March 2 Aldermore Group Plc forecast strong loan-book growth in 2017, after reporting a better-than-expected 34 percent jump in profit for the previous year due to higher mortgages and loan demand from homeowners and small and medium-sized businesses.