LONDON, June 12 British online fashion retailer ASOS posted a 45 percent rise in third quarter sales, boosted by strong growth at home and abroad and demand for its cut price own brands.

ASOS, which targets young women looking to emulate the designer looks of celebrities like Nicole Scherzinger and Cara Delevingne, said on Wednesday its retail sales had risen to 194 million pounds ($302 million) in the three months to May 31.

That was better than a company compiled consensus forecast for a 41.8 percent jump in retail sales, and ahead of a 37 percent jump in its second quarter.

UK sales rose 39 percent to 64 million pounds, with international sales up 48 percent to 129 million pounds. The group added that it expects full-year results to be in line with its expectations.