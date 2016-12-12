BRIEF-McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to chairman of Terra Firma - NYT
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
LONDON Dec 12 British online fashion retailer ASOS said on Monday it planned to hire an additional 1,500 people over the next three years to work at its London headquarters.
ASOS's new jobs in technology, marketing and retail follow similar announcements from Facebook and Google, which have also said in the last month that they plan to grow their staff numbers in Britain.
The planned hires come despite warnings before the Brexit referendum in June, that companies could seek to reduce their presence in Britain as withdrawing from the EU would make it a less attractive place to invest. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.
PARIS, Jan 27 Airbus Helicopters said its deliveries rose 5 percent last year to 418 units, while net orders rose less than 1 percent, shrinking its production backlog amid "challenging" market conditions.