GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip with tech, energy; dollar hits 2-week highs
* Yields inch up from depressed levels on U.S. data, Fed aftermath (Updates with closing U.S. market levels)
LONDON, April 4 British online fashion retailer Asos raised its guidance for full-year sales growth after it reported a better-than-expected 38 percent rise in its first half, driven by accelerating international demand.
The company, which has more than 14 million active customers, said on Tuesday that full-year retail sales would rise by between 30 and 35 percent, up from its previous 25-30 percent guidance.
It reported retail sales of 889.2 million pounds for the six months to end-February, beating consensus of 879 million pounds. Pretax profit rose 14 percent on 27.3 million pounds on total group revenue of 911.5 million pounds.
($1 = 0.8042 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)
* Yields inch up from depressed levels on U.S. data, Fed aftermath (Updates with closing U.S. market levels)
June 15 Facebook Inc on Thursday offered additional insight on its efforts to remove terrorism content, a response to political pressure in Europe to militant groups using the social network for propaganda and recruiting.
* Dollar gains as Fed points the way to trimming bond portfolio * Report of Trump probe spurs some safe haven buying * Silver hits weakest in nearly four weeks, platinum at month low (Updates prices; adds comment, second byline, NEW YORK dateline) By Marcy Nicholson and Eric Onstad NEW YORK/LONDON, June 15 Gold fell to a three-week low on Thursday, weighed down by a stronger dollar as investors began to assess the potential for another U.S. rate hike later in th