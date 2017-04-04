LONDON, April 4 British online fashion retailer Asos raised its guidance for full-year sales growth after it reported a better-than-expected 38 percent rise in its first half, driven by accelerating international demand.

The company, which has more than 14 million active customers, said on Tuesday that full-year retail sales would rise by between 30 and 35 percent, up from its previous 25-30 percent guidance.

It reported retail sales of 889.2 million pounds for the six months to end-February, beating consensus of 879 million pounds. Pretax profit rose 14 percent on 27.3 million pounds on total group revenue of 911.5 million pounds.

