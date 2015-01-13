LONDON Jan 13 British online fashion retailer
ASOS reported a rise in trading over Christmas, with
retail sales up 15 percent helped by strong demand in its home
market.
ASOS, which is recovering from a fire at a warehouse and
adapting to a new mechanised order picking system, said retail
sales in the six weeks to Jan. 9 were up 15 percent, buoyed by a
27 percent jump in sales in Britain.
It said its retail gross margin was down around 200 basis
points on the prior year, however 5 percent growth in
international sales showed lower prices were proving popular.
"Trading over the last six weeks was in line with
expectations at 15 percent, with growth accelerating over the
first quarter as anticipated," Chief Executive Nick Robertson
said.
"Guidance for the outcome for the year in terms of both
sales and EBIT margin remains unchanged."
