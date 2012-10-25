* Pro forma underlying pretax up 40 pct to 44.5 mln stg
* International sales up 64 pct, UK sales up 10 pct
* Says positive on outlook for 2012/13
LONDON, Oct 25 British online fashion retailer
ASOS posted an expected 40 percent rise in year profit,
as strong trading in overseas markets, such as the United States
and Australia, more than offset slower growth in its home
market.
The retailer, which targets young women looking to emulate
the designer looks of celebrities like Tulisa Contostavlos,
Nicole Scherzinger and Kate Moss, said on Thursday it made a pro
forma underlying pretax profit of 44.5 million pounds in the
year to August 31
That was in line with analysts' consensus forecast of 44
million pounds and up from 31.7 million pounds in the same
period last year.
ASOS has changed its year end from March to August.
Retail sales rose 38 percent to 538 million pounds, with UK
sales up 10 percent to 205 million pounds and international
sales up 64 percent to 333 million pounds.
Many British retailers have been finding the going tough as
disposable incomes are squeezed by government austerity measures
and with wages growth not keeping up with rises in prices.
ASOS, with its broad international reach, has bucked the
gloom.
"We remain positive in our outlook for 2012/13," said Chief
Executive Nick Robertson.
Shares in the firm have risen 73 percent over the last three
months hitting a record high of 2,571 pence last week.
The stock closed at 2,510 pence on Wednesday, valuing the
business at 2.05 billion pounds.
Earlier this month ASOS said Kate Bostock, a former top
executive at Marks & Spencer, would join the firm as
executive director, product and trading, in January to help
steer its rapid growth.