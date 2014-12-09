LONDON Dec 9 British online fashion retailer ASOS posted a further slowdown in quarterly sales growth, with a robust performance in its home market offset by overseas weakness.

ASOS, which has issued three profit warnings this year, said its total retail sales rose 8 percent to 246 million pounds ($385 million) in the three months to Nov. 30, its fiscal first quarter.

That compares to a rise of 15 percent in the fourth quarter of the firm's previous financial year.

UK retail sales increased 24 percent, while international sales declined by 2 percent, hit by adverse currency movements.

"International trading conditions remain challenging," chief executive Nick Robertson said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We have commenced investment into our international pricing and have started to roll out our zonal pricing capability, which combined will help us to address our international performance."

ASOS has guided to sales growth of 15-20 percent in its 2014-15 year, with growth more weighted to the second half. ($1 = 0.6387 pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by James Davey)