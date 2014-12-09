LONDON Dec 9 British online fashion retailer
ASOS posted a further slowdown in quarterly sales
growth, with a robust performance in its home market offset by
overseas weakness.
ASOS, which has issued three profit warnings this year, said
its total retail sales rose 8 percent to 246 million pounds
($385 million) in the three months to Nov. 30, its fiscal first
quarter.
That compares to a rise of 15 percent in the fourth quarter
of the firm's previous financial year.
UK retail sales increased 24 percent, while international
sales declined by 2 percent, hit by adverse currency movements.
"International trading conditions remain challenging," chief
executive Nick Robertson said in a statement on Tuesday.
"We have commenced investment into our international pricing
and have started to roll out our zonal pricing capability, which
combined will help us to address our international performance."
ASOS has guided to sales growth of 15-20 percent in its
2014-15 year, with growth more weighted to the second
half.
($1 = 0.6387 pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by James Davey)