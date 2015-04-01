* First-half profit falls 10 pct but beats forecasts
* Firm confident of meeting full-year expectations
* Shares rise up to 9 pct, down a quarter over past year
(Adds detail, CEO, analyst comment)
By James Davey
LONDON, April 1 British online fashion retailer
ASOS said on Wednesday its strategy of cutting prices
in international markets to reverse a slowdown in sales growth
was building momentum after three profit warnings last year.
Although ASOS posted a 10 percent fall in first-half profit,
it exceeded analyst forecasts and the firm said it was confident
of hitting profit expectations for its 2014/15 financial year,
sending its shares up to 9 percent higher.
Until last year ASOS had been the success story of British
retail firms and a darling of the stock market, helped by its
appeal to Internet savvy people in their 20s and high-profile
fans such as British singer Rita Ora and U.S. First Lady
Michelle Obama.
Having floated at 20 pence in 2001, ASOS shares hit a high
of 71.95 pounds in February 2014. Though the stock has fallen by
a quarter over the last year, trading at 39.41 pounds at 0934
GMT, the firm still has a market capitalisation of 3.2 billion
pounds ($4.7 billion), or more than three times the value of
high street stalwart Debenhams.
ASOS said it made a pretax profit of 18 million pounds in
the six months to Feb. 28, ahead of analysts' average forecast
of 16.3 million pounds but down from 20.1 million pounds made in
the same period a year earlier.
ASOS's international price cuts resulted in a gross margin
decrease of 230 basis points. That, and increased investment in
infrastructure, such as an automation programme at its huge
warehouse in Barnsley, northern England, ate into profits.
The price cuts are helping to counter the impact of the
large drop in the value of the euro against sterling.
ASOS's first-half retail sales rose 17 percent on a constant
currency basis to 536.4 million pounds, with UK sales up 27
percent and international sales up 10 percent.
"This investment programme, this sort of two-year journey of
price investment, seems to be delivering positive results in our
international sales performance," CEO Nick Robertson told
reporters. "We feel we're building momentum."
Analysts are on average forecasting a 2014-15 pretax profit
of 45 million pounds, according to Reuters data, down slightly
from 47 million pounds in 2013-14. But the firm still has its
doubters.
"We continue to have question marks ... over the robustness
of the model and believe the company will have to continue to
discount and offer free delivery charges and returns to maintain
sales momentum," said Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Freddie George.
Robertson said ASOS' next "staging post" will be 2.5 billion
pounds of annual sales, though he declined to say when the firm
would reach it.
"Ultimately the business is going to be considerably bigger
than it is today," he said.
($1 = 0.6756 pounds)
