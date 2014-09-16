LONDON, Sept 16 British online fashion retailer
ASOS said it would meet market expectations for pretax
profit in the 2013-14 year, though it cautioned the outcome for
2014-15 would only be at a similar level to 2013-14 reflecting
planned investment.
The firm, which issued a profit warning in June and also
suffered a fire at its main warehouse, said on Tuesday that in
the 2014-15 year it would make significant investments in its
international pricing and proposition, as well as in its
logistical infrastructure and technology platform.
In the three months to Aug. 31, its fiscal fourth quarter,
ASOS's retail sales increased 15 percent, with the UK up 33
percent and international up 6 percent.
(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)