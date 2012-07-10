(Repeats to add dropped UPDATE 1 tag with no other changes to
text)
July 10 British online fashion retailer ASOS
posted a 31 percent rise in first-quarter retail sales,
buoyed by a strong performance in the United States and
Australia and an improving UK.
The retailer, which targets young women wanting to emulate
the designer outfits of celebrities, said on Tuesday retail
sales rose to 137 million pounds ($212.66 million) in the three
months to June 30.
UK sales rose 8 percent. "Our UK performance was
particularly encouraging given the current climate," chief
executive Nick Robertson said in a statement.
UK consumer spending has been hurt by fears of rising
unemployment, lacklustre growth in wages and government
austerity measures. However, the overall retail picture was
brighter in June, as the Queen's Jubilee holiday helped boost
British retail sales.
ASOS said business outside its home market grew strongly,
with international sales now 65 percent of the group's total,
compared with 57 percent last year.
US sales surged 83 percent, sales in the European Union rose
27 percent and sales in the rest of the world, predominantly
Australia, were up 61 percent in the first quarter.
"We remain positive in our outlook, and continue to trade in
line with expectations," Robertson said.
($1 = 0.6442 British pounds)
(Reporting by Helen Massy-Beresford; Editing by Neil Maidment)