LONDON Jan 14 British online fashion retailer ASOS posted a big jump in sales in the run-up to Christmas, putting it firmly among the sector's major winners in the key festive trading season.

ASOS, whose shares have nearly trebled over the last year, said on Tuesday its retail sales rose 38 percent to 335.7 million pounds ($550 million) in the four months to Dec. 31 - the first four months of its 2013-14 fiscal year.

That compares with a rise of 47 percent in the fourth quarter of the 2012-13 year and analysts' consensus forecast for growth of 36 percent.

ASOS said retail gross margin rose 90 basis points year-on-year in the period, reflecting tighter stock control.