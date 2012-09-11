LONDON, Sept 11 Bermuda insurer Aspen Insurance
has recruited a senior executive at Barclays as
its new finance director, leaving another position for the
British bank's new chief executive to fill.
Aspen said on Tuesday John Worth, who was group financial
controller of Barclays, was joining as its finance director,
starting in November.
Worth was one of Barclays' most senior financial officers,
working closely with Finance Director Chris Lucas.
Aspen said in February it was looking for a replacement for
Richard Houghton, who left the insurer. Julian Cusack, the chief
risk officer, has been acting CFO.