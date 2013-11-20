UPDATE 3-ChemChina says Syngenta deal filing accepted by Beijing
BEIJING, March 6 ChemChina said on Monday that Beijing had accepted its application for regulatory approval of its $43 billion takeover of Syngenta last month.
LONDON Nov 20 GlaxoSmithKline said on Wednesday it had completed the sale of 28.2 million shares in Aspen Pharmacare at 250 rand each, raising gross proceeds of 7.059 billion rand ($694 million).
Shares in the South African drugmaker closed at 267.40 rand on Tuesday.
GSK had previously said it planned to reduce its investment in the South African drugmaker by one third, while remaining committed to working closely with Aspen. It now has a reduced stake of 12.4 percent.
BEIJING, March 6 ChemChina said on Monday that Beijing had accepted its application for regulatory approval of its $43 billion takeover of Syngenta last month.
March 6 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
TEL AVIV, March 6 Israel-based Advanced Vision Technology Ltd, which develops automatic print inspection systems, said on Monday it has agreed to be acquired by Danaher Corp's product identification platform for $100 million.