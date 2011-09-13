JOHANNESBURG, Sept 13 Aspen Pharmacare , Africa's biggest generic drugs maker, could spend about 6 billion rand ($811 million) on acquisitions, a senior official said on Tuesday, as the group looks for further expansion in fast-growing Latin America.

"We spent about 6 billion rand on the Sigma deal last year and that increased our debt but we have already brought that down quite significantly. We certainly have the capacity to do another fairly large transaction of about a similar amount," Gus Attridge, Aspen's deputy chief executive, told Reuters.

Aspen, 19 percent owned by Britain's GlaxoSmithKline bought the manufacturing arm of Australia's Sigma Pharmaceuticals during the period for $887 million. ($1 = 7.399 South African Rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)