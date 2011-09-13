JOHANNESBURG, Sept 13 Aspen Pharmacare ,
Africa's biggest generic drugs maker, could spend about 6
billion rand ($811 million) on acquisitions, a senior official
said on Tuesday, as the group looks for further expansion in
fast-growing Latin America.
"We spent about 6 billion rand on the Sigma deal last year
and that increased our debt but we have already brought that
down quite significantly. We certainly have the capacity to do
another fairly large transaction of about a similar amount," Gus
Attridge, Aspen's deputy chief executive, told Reuters.
Aspen, 19 percent owned by Britain's GlaxoSmithKline
bought the manufacturing arm of Australia's Sigma
Pharmaceuticals during the period for $887 million.
($1 = 7.399 South African Rand)
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)