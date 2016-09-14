JOHANNESBURG, Sept 14 South Africa's Aspen
Pharmacare Holdings reported a 23 percent drop in
full-year profit on Wednesday as heavy losses from its
Venezuelan business and a weak performance in its home market
weighed on earnings.
Aspen, which makes about a quarter of its sales in South
Africa, said headline earnings per share (EPS) fell to 889 cents
in the year to end-June, compared with 1,149.9 cents a year
earlier.
Headline EPS is the main profit measure in South Africa and
strips out certain one-off items.
Excluding a 870 million rand ($60.76 million) write down
charge in Venezuelan operations, headline EPS would have grown
by 10 percent, Aspen Chief Executive Steven Saad said.
($1 = 14.3175 rand)
(Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing Tiisetso Motsoeneng)