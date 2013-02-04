BRIEF-Xtant Medical Holdings Inc says Q4 loss per share $0.31
* Xtant™ Medical reports record fourth quarter revenue of $24.5 million, 10% growth compared to prior year period
JOHANNESBURG Feb 4 Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd : * Says Aspen is currently engaged in discussions with msd * Says talks in respect of possible acquisition of an active pharmaceutical
ingredient facility in The Netherlands * Says talks also related to portfolio of pharmaceutical finished dose form
products
* Cristyn Humphreys, chief financial officer (CFO) at Novogen will leave Novogen later this month to assume a new role outside industry
* Will issue up to 9.8 million ordinary shares in capital of the co (new shares) at an issue price of $0.125 (12.5 cents) per share