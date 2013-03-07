BRIEF-Amgen presents new data from phase 3 xgeva study in multiple myeloma patients
JOHANNESBURG, March 7 Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd : * Says revenue from continuing operations increased 20% to R9,0 billion * Says operating profit from continuing operations increased 24% to R2,5
billion * Says headline earnings per share increased 17% to 371,1 cents * Says Asia pacific business is expected replace S.Africa as largest revenue
generator by the end of 2013 financial year
* Immunogen Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $200 million – sec filing
* Oragenics, Inc. receives audit opinion with going concern explanation