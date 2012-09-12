BRIEF-Momenta Pharmaceuticals announces FDA warning letter to contracted Glatopa
* Momenta Pharmaceuticals announces FDA warning letter to contracted glatopa (glatiramer acetate injection) fill/finish manufacturer
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 12 Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd : * Says normalised diluted headline earnings per share from continuing
operations up 22% to 636,2 cents * Says FY revenue up 23% to R15,3 billion * Says the group continues to see Latin America as the area of greatest growth
potential within the international business * Says will seek opportunities to establish presence in further Latin American
territories * Says expansion of its portfolio of global brands remains a focus area for the
group in the year ahead * Says: a number of new product launches planned in sub-saharan Africa over the
next year to support growth initiatives
Feb 17 The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has closed down its highest security biosafety laboratories after discovering that hoses that supply air to scientists wearing special protective suits were never approved for that use, the agency said on Friday.
* Health Canada approves Otsuka and Lundbeck's REXULTI(tm) (brexpiprazole) as a treatment for schizophrenia in adults