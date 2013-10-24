BRIEF-Canada House updates on patient initiatives and expansion
* Canada House provides update on patient initiatives and expansion and corporate update
JOHANNESBURG Oct 24 Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd : * Says has successfully closed the syndication of the US$1,985,000,000
* Canada House provides update on patient initiatives and expansion and corporate update
* Canada House provides update on patient initiatives and expansion and corporate update
* U.S. CDC - investigation update regarding multistate outbreak of stec infections linked to I.M. Healthy brand soynut butter