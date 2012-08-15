* Part of strategy by GSK to divest non-core assets
* S.Africa's Aspen picks up 25 brands sold in Australia
* Products had 2011 sales of 83 mln pounds but in decline
JOHANNESBURG/LONDON, Aug 15 GlaxoSmithKline
advanced its clear-out of non-core drugs on Wednesday
with a deal to sell 25 older brands marketed in Australia to
South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare for 172 million pounds
($270 million).
Andrew Witty, chief executive of Britain's biggest
drugmaker, said last month during quarterly results that he was
looking for further ways to simplify the GSK business, following
previous divestments in consumer health.
The old Australian brands being bought by Aspen include
herpes treatment Valtrex, epilepsy drug Lamictal and the
antibiotic Amoxil. In total, the 25 products generated sales of
around 83 million pounds in 2011 and 31 million in the first
half of 2012.
Revenues for these products have gradually declined over
recent years due to generic competition.
The sale to Aspen is expected to complete in the fourth
quarter, subject to regulatory approvals from Australian
authorities, and GSK said net cash proceeds would be some 155
million pounds.
Aspen said in a statement that the purchase price for the 25
pharmaceutical products was subject to a small reduction should
the deal not be completed by Oct. 31. It will fund the purchase
from new offshore debt facilities.
The Australian deal follows three earlier sell-offs by GSK
within its non-prescription division, where the company set
itself a goal more than a year ago to divest non-core brands
representing about 10 percent of its consumer health portfolio.
GSK sold brands marketed in North America to Prestige Brands
Holdings for 426 million pounds in December, while
Belgium's Omega Pharma bought European ones for 470 million
euros in March and Aspen acquired certain international lines
for $263 million in April.
The British group has failed, however, to sell its
non-prescription weight-loss drug Alli, which has been hit by
production problems and disappointing sales. GSK said last month
that it had now given up on plans to dispose of Alli.
"As with the divestment of its non-core over-the-counter
(OTC) brands earlier in 2012, today's announcement is an example
of GSK's commitment to realise value and enhance returns to
shareholders through the sale of low growth or non-core
businesses and to focus on priority brands, products and
pipeline opportunities that have long term growth potential,"
the company said.