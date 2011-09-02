* Growth in headline EPS to range 18-22 pct

* Consensus: 11 pct increase

* Shares up 2 pct (Adds shares, details)

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 2 - Aspen Pharmcare , Africa's biggest generic drug maker, said on Friday full-year profit likely rose as much as 22 percent, beating analysts' estimates and boosting its shares by more than 2 percent higher.

Aspen, 19-percent owned by Britain's GlaxoSmithKline , said headline earnings per share likely rose by between 18-22 percent in the year to end-June.

A Thomson Reuters poll of nine analysts expects on average headline EPS -- the main profit gauge in South Africa that strips out certain one-off items -- to increase by 11 percent.

Shares in the Aspen were up 1.98 percent at 85.15 rand by 0900 GMT, giving up some of the gains after rising to a high of 85.61 rand and outpacing a 1.39 percent rise in the JSE index of pharmaceuticals

The company, which paid $887 million for the drugs business of Australia's Sigma Pharmaceuticals during the period, said the forecast range for headline EPS was adjusted for the transaction and restructure costs related to the Sigma deal. (Tiisetso Motsoeneng)