Sept 10 Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd

* FY normalised headline EPS increased 27% to 1 064,2 cents

* Revenue increased 53% to R29,5 billion

* FY headline EPS increased 29% to 1 016,3 cents

* Decline in revenue and EBITA in Asia Pacific segment is anticipated in next year due to disposal of certain non-core products, impending exit from license arrangements

* Declared a capital distribution of 188 cents per ordinary share