PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 13
March 13 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 26 Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd
* further announcement regarding the disposal of rights to commercialise fondaparinux products in the us
* In terms of this transaction, agi will enter into a supply agreement to supply these fondaparinux products to mylan on specified terms.
* Confirm that all conditions for deal with mylan precedent have been met and that transaction was completed on 25 september 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 13 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SHANGHAI, March 13 Boeing Co's new 737 completion plant in China will aim to deliver 100 planes a year, with the first expected to take place in 2018, China's official Xinhua news agency said.
* Power Metals Corp. Announces intention to spin-out its hard-rock lithium assets