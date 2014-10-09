Oct 9 Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd

* Aspen to enter strategic collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline in Japan

* Entered into an agreement with GlaxoSmithKline ("GSK") whereby GSK will take an equity stake in aspen's newly established subsidiary in Japan named Aspen Japan K.K.

* Aspen will hold a 75% equity share in Aspen Japan, while GSK will hold a 25% share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: